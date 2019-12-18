Freelancers' Shop...

This follows similar election pledges from Lib Dems and Labour, although there was some watering down on Labour's claims that they would actually stop the reforms, and the Conservatives stopped short of claiming they would make any changes to the IR35 proposals. Speaking on BBC Radio 4 programme, Money Box, Mr Javid said: One thing in particular that I want to look at again are the proposed changes to IR35. The Chancellor also explained: I want to make sure the proposed changes are right to take forward, before stating: I think it makes sense to include the proposed IR35 changes in that review - in reference to the Conservatives Manifesto pledge to review how the Government can further help the self-employed. Advertisement With the general election nearly upon us, that the Chancellor has pledged to review IR35 reform will be welcomed by contractors who have understandably lost trust in this Government. While a review of IR35 changes is certainly a sign of progress, reform is still set to be enforced in April 2020. As a result, contractors, recruitment agencies and private sector firms must work off the basis that it will be introduced until told otherwise. Given the Liberal Democrats have been praised by contractors for promising a review already, you are left to wonder if this is why the Chancellor has now decided to discuss the legislation. IR35 was, as you might have noticed, absent from the Conservative Party manifesto. Nonetheless, a potential review into IR35 reform shows the Government is listening at long last. However, any review must be genuine and not lip service simply to win the votes of independent workers, who could be crucial in the outcome of the general election. Further IR35 information

