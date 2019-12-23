Freelancers' Shop...

IPSE said it is good news that Sir Amyas had accepted most of its recommendations. These, in turn, have also been accepted by the Government. (See: Disguised remuneration: guidance following the outcome of the independent loan charge review) Advertisement The Government has also said that people still affected by the Loan Charge will have the option to spread their repayments over three years. This will mitigate the abruptness of the repayments and mean that an estimated 21,000 people will not be paying tax at an artificially higher rate. Chris Bryce of IPSE said: There are positives here for many of those affected by the Loan Charge. From the start, the Loan Charge has been a catastrophe for thousands of hard-working contractors who were wrongly told these schemes were legitimate and legal. Sir Amyas Morses report takes on most of IPSEs recommendations to mitigate the damage done by the Loan Charge  most importantly, by exempting loans before 2010 and declared loans between 2010 and 2016. It will certainly be a happy Christmas for the contractors relieved of devastating charges by these announcements. It is also excellent news that the Government has said that contractors can opt to spread repayments over three years. This will mitigate the shock of enormous payments and actually reduce the cost for many contractors. Advertisement There is also an extremely disappointing endorsement of the changes to IR35 in the report. These changes will drive a whole new tranche of contractors back into the arms of the same snake-oil salesman who peddled these disguised remuneration schemes in the first place. IPSE explained this to Sir Amyas in person and in our written submission. That this report not only ignored this danger, but indeed actively supports the IR35 proposals is a major disappointment. Tweet

