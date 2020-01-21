Freelancers' Shop...

That is according to a recent event, hosted by contractor insurance specialist Kingsbridge, and attended by IR35 experts from organisations including APSCo, EY, Larsen Howie, Robert Walters Group and SThree. The advice comes following reports that big name employers including Sainsburys, GlaxoSmithKline and Vodafone have followed the example of Barclays and HSBC, banning the use of PSC contractors throughout their organisations. From April 2020, businesses engaging independent workers will become responsible for setting the tax status of these individuals and the fee-paying client will need to take more responsibility in the supply chain. Attendees unanimously agreed that HMRCs CEST tool  even in its latest iteration - is flawed. However, it was recognised that for straightforward cases, where status determinations are very likely to fall outside, it could provide useful evidence. During the session, experts voiced the belief that high-profile blanket bans on contractors are not reflective of the wider market, and the potential consequences of such radical steps on the UK economy  if adopted more broadly - should not be ignored. It was suggested that big banks, in particular, could simply be trying to avoid reputational damage related to questions on tax avoidance - while also saving money by reducing their temporary labour books. Every expert in attendance agreed that there is no reason why businesses should not continue to engage with genuine contractors: if the supply chain is engaged, and the contract is solid, any assessment will stand up to scrutiny. The role that recruiters should play in ensuring that businesses remain confident in engaging PSC contractors was also highlighted. Those in the room agreed that talent acquisition consultants have a real opportunity to consult with clients and offer genuine solutions during this period of uncertainty. Advertisement If not planned for correctly, the introduction of IR35 in the private sector has the potential to restrict the use of contractors, disrupt the UKs talent ecosystem and, as a result, restrict the growth of the UK economy. News that big-name employers, such as Barclays and HSBC, are imposing a blanket ban on PSC contractors will have done little to alleviate the fears of some employers. However, both hirers and recruiters should view the new landscape as a prime opportunity to look at recruitment supply chains and review how work gets done more generally. Good recruiters are happy to place genuine contractors outside of IR35, and will work with employers to determine the status of these individuals, helping the client to overcome reasonable care requirements. The best consultancies will also take a belt and braces approach through insuring against the risk of miscalculation, freeing employees from any potential liability so that they can continue to benefit from flexible, agile, highly-skilled workforces." Further IR35 information

For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section. Tweet

--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020