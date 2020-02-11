Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 11th Feb 2020
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

Contractors urged to join protest against IR35 tax plans Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 11:56 11/02/20 (News on IR35)
Contractors are being urged to join a protest in Parliament against the changes to IR35 self-employed tax.
The protest, organised by the Stop The Off-Payroll Tax campaign, will be held on Wednesday, February 12, in Westminster from 11am to 3pm. It will see campaigners march to the Treasury to deliver a letter denouncing the changes followed by a drop-in session, hosted by former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron MP, for parliamentarians to meet constituents hit by the plans.

The Government is set to extend controversial off-payroll working rules to large and medium-sized private companies in April. This will see businesses taking on additional responsibility for determining the tax and employment status of any contractors they hire, rather than the individuals own limited company.

Industry groups and tax experts have warned against introducing the plans, arguing that the implementation of similar changes in the public sector in 2017 caused widespread confusion. They have warned the changes are already leading to businesses ceasing to engage contractors and that the situation will worsen in April when the changes come into force. They argue this harms contractors, the businesses that engage them and the wider economy.

'Meaningless'
The Government announced a review into the proposed changes last month to honour its election pledges but this was criticised as meaningless by industry groups.

Advertisement
Freelancer group, IPSE, is backing the lobby day and calling on its members and other self-employed to attend.

Andy Chamberlain from IPSE, said: With the legislation set to come into effect in April and the Governments limited review ending in mid-February, we are coming to a crunch point.

IPSEs quarterly economic survey of the freelancing sector has found that confidence is at an all-time low. This is unsurprising when thousands of contractors have no certainty on whether they will still have work in a few months time or what their tax status will be.

Government should give breathing space to both businesses and contractors by delaying the roll-out of the off-payroll working rules until a full review of its implementation in the public sector has taken place.

It is vital that freelancers make their voice heard now. Thats why we are urging contractors to join this day of action at Westminster. They should come to speak directly to their representatives, raise awareness about the damage the changes will do, and stop this legislation once and for all.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert