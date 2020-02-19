Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
New immigration plans fail self-employed Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 11:17 19/02/20 (News on Business)
The Governments new immigration rules are seriously flawed because they do not adequately cover the self-employed, according to a warning by freelancer group, IPSE.
The post-Brexit immigration rules have come under fire from many quarters with industry leaders warning it could be an 'absolute disaster' for British business

Andy Chamberlain from IPSE said: If the new immigration rules are meant to ensure the 'best and brightest' come to the UK, they have made a fatal error: they have failed to make decent provision for the self-employed.

In fact, the Government has explicitly said it will not create a dedicated route for self-employed people. Instead, freelancers must filter themselves through other tortuous routes such as the innovation visa, which requires for a new idea and £50,000 in funds.

So far, there does not seem to be any explicit provision for the skilled contractors that drive innovation in the UK. This is a fatal flaw: the Government must urgently rethink its approach and set up a dedicated self-employed route.

"Otherwise, it risks not only hampering the flexible labour market in the UK, but also prompting the EU to take a similarly draconian approach to British contractors.


Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

