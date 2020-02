Freelancers' Shop...

The post-Brexit immigration rules have come under fire from many quarters with industry leaders warning it could be an 'absolute disaster' for British business Advertisement “If the new immigration rules are meant to ensure the 'best and brightest' come to the UK, they have made a fatal error: they have failed to make decent provision for the self-employed. “In fact, the Government has explicitly said it will not create a dedicated route for self-employed people. Instead, freelancers must filter themselves through other tortuous routes such as the ‘innovation visa’, which requires for a ‘new idea’ and £50,000 in funds. “So far, there does not seem to be any explicit provision for the skilled contractors that drive innovation in the UK. This is a fatal flaw: the Government must urgently rethink its approach and set up a dedicated self-employed route. "Otherwise, it risks not only hampering the flexible labour market in the UK, but also prompting the EU to take a similarly draconian approach to British contractors.” Tweet

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020