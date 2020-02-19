Freelancers' Shop...

The post-Brexit immigration rules have come under fire from many quarters with industry leaders warning it could be an 'absolute disaster' for British business Advertisement If the new immigration rules are meant to ensure the 'best and brightest' come to the UK, they have made a fatal error: they have failed to make decent provision for the self-employed. In fact, the Government has explicitly said it will not create a dedicated route for self-employed people. Instead, freelancers must filter themselves through other tortuous routes such as the innovation visa, which requires for a new idea and £50,000 in funds. So far, there does not seem to be any explicit provision for the skilled contractors that drive innovation in the UK. This is a fatal flaw: the Government must urgently rethink its approach and set up a dedicated self-employed route. "Otherwise, it risks not only hampering the flexible labour market in the UK, but also prompting the EU to take a similarly draconian approach to British contractors. Tweet

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020