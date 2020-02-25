Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 25th Feb 2020
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

IR35: Eamonn Holmes tax tribunal defeat Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 16:59 25/02/20 (News on IR35)
ITV's This Morning presenter, Eamonn Holmes, has lost an IR35 tax tribunal.
The tax Mr Holmes will be expected to pay has not yet been agreed, although it is speculated to be in the region of £250,000.

Advertisement
Mr Holmes was unable to successfully appeal HMRCs decision that the contract his company Red, White and Green Limited, held with ITV during the 2011/12 and 2014/15 tax years belonged inside the IR35 legislation.

It is undersyood that the 'mutuality of obligtion' (MOO) criteria was pivotal in the case. The Tribunal Judge, Harriet Morgan, found that there was 'at least a sufficient framework of control to place the assumed relationship between ITV and Mr Holmes in the employment field' . This was in spite of the 'considerable autonomy' that Mr Holmes had in how he prepared for and presented the popular morning programme.

This bucks the trend of recent high profile television presenters cases against HMRC, where the taxman has usually ended on the losing side of tax tribunals and appeals.

A spokesman for the television presenter said he 'has always considered himself a self-employed freelancer and has never knowingly avoided paying taxes'.

They added that Mr Holmes was 'seeking to comprehend what this means' and wished for 'clarity and consistency across the guidelines' so others don't 'suffer the same confusion' over the rulings.

HMRC said it 'welcomed the judgement' as it oversees how TV stars are paid as freelancers, to make sure employees are paying 'employment taxes' even if they are working for their own company.

Rare win
Seb Maley from IR35 specialist, Qdos, said: While this will go down as a rare win for HMRC, it is a result that has stemmed from the needless complexity of the IR35 legislation.

Advertisement
"This is not a typical IR35 case either. And Mr Holmes contract with ITV will have been quite different from the vast majority of contractor engagements. With this in mind, contractors, agencies and private sector firms that make well-informed decisions regarding status should not be deterred from engaging in outside IR35 arrangements.

Its no secret that HMRC is pursuing high-profile cases ahead of changes to the rules in the private sector. But having already failed to win IR35 tribunals against Lorraine Kelly and Talksports Paul Hawksbee in the past year, the tax office still has difficulty interpreting the very rules it designed.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert