Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 18th Mar 2020
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

IR35 reform delayed due to Corona Virus crisis Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 09:01 18/03/20 (News on IR35)
The Government has delayed the changes to IR35 in the private sector for a year in the wake of the Corona Virus crisis.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay, announced that given the circumstances and Coronavirus pandemic, HMRC would delay the roll-out of the changes to IR35 in the private sector for a year.

This comes alongside a tranche of economic measures aimed at supporting businesses in these emergency times.

Lobby groups have been pressing for a delay or cancellation of these IR35 controversial measures for some times - but none could have predicted the circumstances of the move.

The Government's decision has been welcomed by freelancer groups and small businesses

IPSE - 'Sensible thing
Freelancer group, IPSE, said the Government had 'done the sensible thing' by delaying.

Advertisement
Andy Chamberlain from IPSE said: The Government has done the sensible thing by delaying the changes to IR35 in the private sector.

These changes have already undermined the incomes of many self-employed businesses across the UK. However, they would have done even more serious damage if they had gone ahead as planned.

"It is right and responsible to delay the changes to IR35 for at least a year during the Coronavirus crisis, to reduce the strain and income loss for self-employed businesses.

This is a sensible step to limit the damage to self-employed businesses in this grave and unprecedented situation, but we also urge the Government to do more. It must create an emergency Income Protection Fund to keep the UKs crucial self-employed businesses afloat.

Qdos - 'right call'
Tax specialists, Qdos, praised the Government for making the 'right call. at a time of crisis.

Advertisement
Qdos CEO, Seb Maley, said: The Government has seen sense and made the right call in these unique circumstances. Given the economic challenges that lie ahead of the UK, now certainly would not have been the right time to roll out needless tax changes that endanger hundreds of thousands of contractors livelihoods.

That said, this is only a delay, albeit a very welcome one. It does, however, give private sector firms vital time to prepare for reform, which can only be a good thing for contractors. What matters now is that businesses use this time wisely.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.

--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert