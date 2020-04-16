Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 16th Apr 2020
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

Small Business Minister considers support for contractors Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 10:33 16/04/20 (News on Business)
Small Business Minister Paul Scully is considering ways of supporting limited company contractors that he can propose to the Chancellor.
Media reports suggest that the Minister will present the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, with proposals that would help two million business owners so far not covered by state initiatives.

Advertisement
The Government introduced several measures to support employees and the self-employed - but directors of limited companies 'fell through the gap' and, in the main, failed to qualify for the schemes.

It comes after IPSE research showed that 45 per cent of freelancers fear they will not be able to afford basic costs like rent and bills despite the Government support. It also showed that 69 per cent of limited company contractors believe the Government is not doing enough to sustain them through the Coronavirus crisis.

Utterly despondent
Alasdair Hutchison from freelancer group, IPSE, said: More support is urgently needed for self-employed people working through limited companies. The limited company contractors we have spoken to are utterly despondent and feel completely left behind. Our research, too, shows that 69 per cent of limited company contractors do not feel Government measures are enough to sustain them.

The Chancellors Self-Employment Income Support Scheme was very generous to the people it covered, but there were several holes in the package  particularly limited companies and people who have only recently become self-employed.

It is very welcome that Mr Scully is looking at ways to plug the gap for company directors. One way to do this would be to include dividend income in the governments Job Retention Scheme, which company directors are eligible for but only for the small portion of their earnings that comes from PAYE. This would enable many limited company contractors who pay themselves through dividends to make full use of the scheme.

Otherwise, we suggest the Small Business Minister considers schemes based on either a temporary tax break or targeted grants for limited company contractors in need. Either way, we urge him and the Chancellor to act quickly to extend their support package to this vital and varied section of the workforce.


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert