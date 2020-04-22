Freelancers' Shop...

That was the message from freelancer and self-employment group, IPSE, at an evidence session of the Treasury Select Committee. IPSE's Andy Chamberlain called for the Government to extend the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to include dividends  through which many limited company directors pay themselves. Mr Chamberlain also urged the Government to let people who are new to self-employment submit their tax return for this year and use this to allow them access to the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS). Recent IPSE research shows that 69 per cent of limited company contractors and 43 per cent of sole traders do not feel there is enough government support to sustain them in the coming months. Other key points from IPSE during the session were:

We need more support for limited company directors and the newly self-employed



The Self-Employment Income Support Scheme is generous, but has sharp edges



The UKs 710,000 limited company directors are getting little support compared to other groups



Many limited company directors pay themselves through dividends and cannot count this through the furloughing scheme



Government must not push ahead with the changes to IR35 and instead fully review the self-employed tax system. Sharp edges

Andy Chamberlain from IPSE said: The Self-Employment Income Support Scheme is very generous  its unprecedented  but its got sharp edges. If you fall inside it, its good, but if you dont, you get nothing. Advertisement "What were saying is: the support available under the SEISS scheme is brilliant, but can we now get support for the people who are clearly falling through the gaps of it. Tweet

