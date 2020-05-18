Freelancers' Shop...

To qualify for SEISS1 you must be a self-employed individual or a member of a partnership. HMRCs eligibility checker confirms that people may be eligible based on the information HMRC holds from tax returns for 2018/19 or earlier  but it does not check the other qualifying conditions.



Instead, claimants are required to declare they meet three other conditions when they apply through the claim tool  including that they:

Traded in the tax year 2019 to 2020



Intend to continue to trade in the tax year 2020 to 2021; and



Carry on a trade which has been affected adversely by COVID-19,



Business owners who were self-employed but have recently incorporated (turned into a limited company) are not still technically 'self-employed'. As a result, they are unlikely to meet the additional conditions, even if they think of themselves as continuing to trade.



Confusion

LITRG has been contacted by people confused about this distinction and the tax campaign group is calling on HMRC to clarify what self-employed means in their SEISS guidance  and specifically, that if you have your own company, which you work for, you are not self-employed.



LITRG suggests that limited company owners, who are usually employees of their own limited companies, look to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, instead, to the extent that they pay themselves a salary and meet the conditions of that scheme.



Victoria Todd, Head of LITRG, said: We welcome that the Government has worked hard and fast to create a Self-Employment Income Support Scheme that should represent a lifeline for the 3.5 million self-employed people who are expected to qualify and that HMRC have delivered the scheme and payments faster than initially expected.



HMRC are using information based on 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 tax returns to identify self-employed individuals who are potentially eligible to claim the SEISS. HMRC have contacted them inviting them to use the eligibility checker which will give them a date when they can submit their claim.



The eligibility checker only covers some of the qualifying conditions. It is possible that people will receive an eligible to claim result even though they do not qualify. This is likely to happen where the conditions are met based on information on the 2018/19 (and earlier) tax returns but subsequently there have been changes to their business circumstances which mean that they do not meet the other qualifying conditions in relation to 2019/20 and 2020/21.



We know that there is a lot of confusion about the set-up of limited companies and what this means for the COVID-19 support schemes. We also know that many limited company owners are only entitled to a small amount from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme because of the way they structure their pay. Some may be entitled to nothing if they are paid a salary annually at the end of March or have not set up a PAYE scheme correctly to process their salary through.



Peoples hopes may be pinned on the SEISS scheme but it is extremely important for limited company owners to understand that they are unlikely to meet eligibility because although they may consider themselves to be trading, they are not doing so on a self-employed basis.4 We understand that this is a difficult message, but we need to warn people, because claiming incorrectly exposes such people to possible penalties, in addition to having to repay the grant, if claims are audited later. Further claims

LITRG is offering the following pointers to limited company directors who find that they do not qualify for any individual support:

You may be eligible for welfare benefits. We strongly advise you speak to a welfare rights adviser (https://advicelocal.uk/) who will be able to go through things in detail with you and help you identify your best options.



Check out other government support available to businesses (see https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus/business-support) to help you through this difficult time. Tweet

