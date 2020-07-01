Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 1st Jul 2020
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

IR35 changes move through House of Commons Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 12:21 01/07/20 (News on IR35)
No changes are expected to the proposals for the new IR35 rules in the private sector, as it continues its passage through the House of Commons.
The implementation was delayed by 12 months due to the Covid pandemic and there had been distant hopes that this might lead to a change of heart. Although there are likely to be challenges to the controversial proposals to roll-out the plans, the Report Stage of the Finance Bill is likely to complete its Commons passage this week without any significant change.

The new rules will give medium and large companies extra responsibilities for determining the tax status of their contra tors - in line with provisions introduced into the public sector a few years ago.

Advertisement
Matt Fryer from Brookson Legal said: We expect to see further spirited challenges to the details of the off-payroll working rules this week, but we would be very surprised if there are any significant changes made to the legislation at this stage. The date is now confirmed for April 6, 2021, so contractors, recruiters and hiring businesses in the private sector should continue their preparations for the IR35 changes next year.

Many organisations and individuals were not prepared for the original deadline this April, but they now have a second chance to get this right. Jesse Norman MP has been clear during these discussions that blanket assessments will not be sufficient. We are recommending that contractors and their hirers open contractual discussions now in order to iron out any problems in good time. Hopefully lessons will also be learned from the forthcoming report into the poorly managed introduction of changes in the public sector in 2017.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.

--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert