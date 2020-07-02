Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 2nd Jul 2020
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

MPs vote against further delay to IR35 reform Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 14:08 02/07/20 (News on IR35)
MPs have voted against a move that would have delayed the controversial changes to IR35 in the private sector for a further two years.
This means that on April 6, 2021, contractors will lose the right to set their own IR35 status when engaged by medium and large private sector companies. This will become the responsibility of the company engaging the worker, with the liability transferred from the contractor to the fee-paying party.

These changes were introduced amid much complaints and ciriticism in the public sector a few years ago, and were scheduled to be rolled out in the private sector in April 2020. However, the Covid 19 pandemic forced a delay for a year. Some campaigners had hoped that this proposed amendment would increase that delay to the tax year 2023/24, but it was defeated by 254 votes to 317 at the Parliamentary Report and Third Reading Stage and now becomes part of the Finance Bill.

Qdos - No turning back
Seb Maley, from IR35 specialists, Qdos, said: IR35 reform in the private sector has effectively now been signed off and will arrive in April 2021. Despite concerns raised by a number of MPs, who rightly exposed the flaws of this legislation and made it clear they do not believe changes are necessary, it seems there's no turning back now.

Advertisement
The reform is short-sighted and if mismanaged poses a risk not just to contractors but to hiring organisations and recruiters. Its therefore up to private sector firms to prepare for the changes, which can be managed with the right approach. However, work must start immediately - I cant stress enough how important this is.

For companies to compliantly engage genuine contractors beyond April 2021, they must avoid risk-averse policy decisions and instead prioritise fair and considered IR35 status assessments. Whilst our work alone shows that thousands of businesses will be ready for the changes, many other companies - from banks to oil firms and pharmaceutical giants - should rethink how they plan to manage this reform.

Brookson - Clear timelines
Matt Fryer from contractor specialists, Brookson Legal, said: With the Finance Bill passing through Report Stage and Third Reading in the House of Commons, changes to the off-payroll working rules in the private sector are now set for April 6 2021. The coronavirus pandemic bought businesses an extra year to get themselves ready but the fact is, many still werent ready for the original IR35 deadline this April with just weeks to go. Our Ticking Timebomb research last year found that many businesses were woefully underprepared in the run up to the changes and were planning short cuts like blanket bans of all contractors.

Jesse Norman MP has been clear, earlier in these discussions, that blanket assessments are not be sufficient. Hopefully lessons can now also be learned from the forthcoming report into the poorly managed introduction of changes in the public sector in 2017. Despite more pressing challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, we urge recruiters and hiring businesses to set out a clear timeline to ensure that they make the necessary preparations to ensure compliance. Now we have a confirmed date to plan towards, contractors will be looking for clarity from hirers on where they stand. Contractors should start speaking to their hirers and recruiters now in order to iron out any problems in good time.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.

--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert