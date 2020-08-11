Freelancers' Shop...

Self employment group, IPSE, described it as a 'disproportionate and disturbing' drop which will lead to a 'brittle workforce' just when, going into a recession, it needs to be at its most agile. Advertisement Derek Cribb of IPSE said: In the second quarter of 2020, there was a disproportionate and disturbing slump in the number of self-employed in the UK  far more than among employees. This is almost certainly because of the serious gaps in the Government support for the self-employed, including directors of limited companies and also the newly self-employed, who are at the most fragile stage of their careers. Going into a recession, we would normally expect a jump not a slump in the number of self-employed, as businesses look to the flexible expertise they offer. However, with government policy driving down the number of self-employed, there is a real fear the UK workforce will become brittle and rigid just when it needs to be at its most agile. Tweet

--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 202o