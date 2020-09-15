Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

'Alarming and avoidable' drop in self-employment Recently Published
15/09/20
Latest Government statistics showing a 154,000 drop in the number of self-employed, following on from figures which revealed that the number of self-employed had fallen by a record 238,000 in the three months to August.
With numbers continuing to fall this month, self-employed group, IPSE, has warned the drop is likely because of gaps in self-employed support during coronavirus.

It has called on the Government to prepare a 'fair, flexible and focused' extension of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) for the second wave.

Derek Cribb from IPSE said: The labour market statistics this month reveal an alarming and avoidable drop in self-employment.

In a recession, we would usually expect self-employment to be flourishing as companies seek out flexible expertise. Instead, we are now seeing a drastic and continuing decline in the sector. This is almost certainly because of the glaring gaps in Government support: next to nothing was done for limited company directors and the newly self-employed and now we are seeing the consequences.

The self-employed are vital for economic recovery, but huge swathes of the sector have been undermined and left behind. As a second wave of coronavirus approaches, Government must do more. We urge the Government to prepare a fair, flexible and focused extension of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme  for the sake not only of the self-employed themselves, but also the economy.

Susie Hughes

