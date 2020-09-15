Freelancers' Shop...

Advertisement It has called on the Government to prepare a 'fair, flexible and focused' extension of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) for the second wave. Derek Cribb from IPSE said: The labour market statistics this month reveal an alarming and avoidable drop in self-employment.



In a recession, we would usually expect self-employment to be flourishing as companies seek out flexible expertise. Instead, we are now seeing a drastic and continuing decline in the sector. This is almost certainly because of the glaring gaps in Government support: next to nothing was done for limited company directors and the newly self-employed and now we are seeing the consequences. The self-employed are vital for economic recovery, but huge swathes of the sector have been undermined and left behind. As a second wave of coronavirus approaches, Government must do more. We urge the Government to prepare a fair, flexible and focused extension of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme  for the sake not only of the self-employed themselves, but also the economy.



