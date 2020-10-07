Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Freelancer average earnings drop to lowest level on record Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 11:31 07/10/20
Freelancers average quarterly earnings have dropped to the lowest level on record because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Research from freelancer group, IPSE shows, found that the average quarterly earnings of highly skilled freelancers fell from £22,742 at the end of 2019 to £20,821 in Q1 of 2020 and £15,709 in Q2  the lowest level on record.

The fall in earnings from Q1 to Q2 2020 was also the second-biggest drop since IPSEs Confidence Index began in 2014 (following the fall in earnings immediately after the vote to leave the EU in 2016).

Although freelancers' average day rates remained relatively stable, the drop in earnings in 2020 was because the average number of weeks they were not working per quarter rose from 3.3 to 5.5 out of 13.

IPSEs longitudinal report on its Confidence Index also showed that freelancers short-term confidence in their businesses dropped sharply to the lowest level on record because of the coronavirus pandemic: -62.6 (compared to -11.5 immediately before the vote to leave the European Union).

Andy Chamberlain from IPSE said: Overall, IPSEs longitudinal report on our freelancer Confidence Index shows a sector that has been more attuned and exposed than others to political and economic fluctuations. Freelancers confidence in the economy has closely tracked political jolts like Brexit and Government changes to self-employed IR35 tax legislation.

Despite this, freelancers have generally remained more resilient and agile compared to other sectors  and their earnings and confidence in their businesses have generally remained much stronger than their confidence in the economy.

However, these trends have been reversed by the extreme and extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic, leaving the freelance sector more financially fragile and in need of external support than at any other period on record.


--
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

