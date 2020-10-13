Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Self-employed fall to 2015 levels Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 11:58 13/10/20 (News on Business)
Government data shows that the number of self-employed people in the UK in Q3 2020 has fallen by 240,000 compared to the same period last year.
Self-employed group, IPSE has said that the record fall, pulling the number of self-employed back to 2015 levels, shows the 'devastating impact of the gaps in support' and reflects the urgent need for better support.

Derek Cribb of IPSE said: We see that the number of self-employed has fallen to 4.56 million, wiping out the growth of the last five years. This shows the devastating impact of the gaps in government support for the self-employed during the first wave of the pandemic.

It is deeply concerning that as we move into the second wave, the Government has not only failed to plug the gaps in support that caused this decline: it has also reduced the support for eligible self-employed people. In locked down areas, the self-employed can claim only 20 per cent of their earnings from Government, compared to 67 per cent for employees  an even more glaring disparity than before.

These figures should be a loud alarm bell for Government that its policies have undermined the economically vital self-employed sector. In times of recession the self-employed are key to driving recovery, but Government choices mean the sector is now struggling to save itself, let alone the economy.

We urge the Government to make sure all self-employed people affected by the pandemic (including previously excluded groups) can access a comparable level of support to employees. If this economically essential sector is to drive recovery further down the line, the self-employed urgently need more and better support now.


