Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 23rd Oct 2020
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

More help for self-employed but 'deep structural problems' remain Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 12:48 23/10/20 (News on Business)
The Chancellor has announced that the amount paid to self-employed people through the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) would double from £1,875 to £3,750.
Self-employment group IPSE welcomed the move, but warned that there are still 'deep structural problems' with the system.

In particular, the group claimed that it was 'an enormous omission' that a third of self-employed people, including limited company directors and the newly self-employed, remain excluded from the scheme.

Derek Cribb of IPSE said: Its welcome that the Government has doubled SEISS to 40 per cent of previous income. However, there are still deep structural problems with the scheme, which the Government must urgently address.

A third of the self-employed  including sole directors of limited companies and the newly self-employed  are still completely excluded from SEISS (and the proportion is even higher in the hospitality sector). This is an enormous omission and it is deeply troubling that the Government has not addressed this.

The gaps in the support have already led to the biggest drop in the number of self-employed on record  over 250,000 since the beginning of the year. With large parts of the country locking down again, this is only set to worsen as many forgotten freelancers face financial devastation. Government must act now and open up SEISS or other targeted support to these groups.

Qdos - abandoned

Advertisement
Tax and insurance specialist Qdos, felt that freelancers and contractors had been abandoned by the Chancellor, as the new measures failed to consider the specific needs of individuals operating through their own limited company.

Seb Maley from Qdos said: The Chancellor said that people are not alone, but where is the support for two million freelancers, contractors and individuals who work through their own limited companies?

"These measures are generous to businesses with premises, firms with employees and many sole traders, but offer very little - if anything - to millions of independent workers who have been all but abandoned by the Government for more than 7 months now. These entrepreneurial and flexible workers will play an instrumental role in the economic recovery, which is why the support must be tailored to their needs."

--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert