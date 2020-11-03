Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 3rd Nov 2020
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

Freelancers ignored again in self-employment support Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 12:06 03/11/20 (News on Business)
As the country heads for its second national lockdown, a third of the self-employed sector will remain 'wilfully ignored' by the Government plans to offer support.
Small business groups have welcomed the Government's announcement that the support scheme for the self-employed, SEISS, will increase from 40 to 80 per cent of income saying it is 'vital support' for many of the self-employed.

However, there are still 'devastating gaps' in the package which excludes those people operating through their own limited companies, such as freelancers and contractors, and some other circumstances.

IPSE - Ignored
Derek Cribb from self-employment group, IPSE, said: The increase in SEISS is welcome and will provide vital support for many of the UKs struggling self-employed. It is important to note, though, that this enhanced 80 per cent rate only covers November, mirroring the extended furlough scheme. It is vital that if the furlough scheme is extended, SEISS should be adjusted accordingly.

While the increase in SEISS is welcome, however, it is deeply troubling that the Government has still not fixed the devastating gaps in SEISS, despite urgent recommendations from the Treasury Select Committee. After so many calls to resolve the problems, it now looks as if the Government is wilfully ignoring a third of the self-employed.

The first lockdown drastically undermined self-employed incomes, and the gaps in Government support led to the biggest drop in self-employed numbers on record.

"Unless Government wakes up to the problem and supports all the self-employed, the second lockdown will accelerate the decline and hollow out swathes of this vital sector.

Qdos - 'Callous'

Advertisement
Seb Maley from Qdos said: Many sole traders will rightly receive the help they need once more, but millions of freelancers, contractors and small business owners have been overlooked yet again.

"Its a deliberate, short-sighted and callous move to ignore these individuals simply because they work via their own limited companies. The irony, of course, is that it will be these workers who the Government needs most to kickstart the economy.

"Its vital, therefore, that the Prime Minister tailors the support available to this key sector of the workforce before it's too late.

--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert