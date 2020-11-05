Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
   5th Nov 2020
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Cogent

Universal Credit extension welcomed for self-employed Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 11:27 05/11/20 (News on Business)
The Government has announced it will extend the suspension of the Minimum Income Floor (MIF) for Universal Credit until the end of April next year.
This move has been welcomed by self-emplyed group, IPSE, who said that it will keep a 'crucial lifeline' open to hundreds of thousands of self-employed people.

Prior to its suspension, the MIF made it difficult for many self-employed people to access Universal Credit because of their naturally fluctuating income levels.

Derek Cribb from IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed), said: It is very welcome that the Government has listened to IPSE, as well as the other groups who campaigned on this matter, and extended the suspension of the Universal Credit Minimum Income Floor (MIF).

The MIF has historically hindered or prevented struggling self-employed people from accessing Universal Credit.
Since the government suspended the MIF, however, Universal Credit has become a crucial lifeline for hundreds of thousands of self-employed people who do not have access to other forms of support.

Many of these freelancers incomes were wiped out in the first lockdown: Universal Credit will be essential for sustaining them through the coming months.



Susie Hughes © Shout99 2020

