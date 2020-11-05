Freelancers' Shop...

Advertisement

Derek Cribb from IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed), said: It is very welcome that the Government has listened to IPSE, as well as the other groups who campaigned on this matter, and extended the suspension of the Universal Credit Minimum Income Floor (MIF).

The MIF has historically hindered or prevented struggling self-employed people from accessing Universal Credit.

Since the government suspended the MIF, however, Universal Credit has become a crucial lifeline for hundreds of thousands of self-employed people who do not have access to other forms of support.

Many of these freelancers incomes were wiped out in the first lockdown: Universal Credit will be essential for sustaining them through the coming months.



