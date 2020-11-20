Freelancers' Shop...

As the Department issues thousands of SMS messages and emails as part of its annual Self Assessment tax return push, HMRC is warning customers completing their returns to take care to avoid being caught out by scammers. The annual tax return deadline is on January 31 2021. Advertisement Many scams target customers to inform them of a fake tax rebate or tax refund they are due. The imposters use language intended to convince them to hand over personal information, including bank details, in order to claim the refund. Criminals will use this information to access customers bank accounts, trick them into paying fictitious tax bills, or sell on their personal information to other criminals. Pauline Smith, Head of Action Fraud, said: Criminals are experts at impersonating organisations that we know and trust. We work closely with HMRC to raise awareness of current scams and encourage people to report any suspicious calls or messages they receive, even if they havent acted on them, to the relevant channels. This information is crucial in disrupting criminal activity and is already helping HMRC take down fraudulent websites being used to facilitate fraud. Its important to remember if youre contacted out the blue by someone purporting to be from HMRC asking for your personal or financial details, or offering you a tax rebate, grant or refund, this could be a scam. Do not respond, hang up the phone, and take care not to click on any links in unexpected emails or text messages. You should contact HMRC directly using a phone number youve used before to check if the communication you have received is genuine. If youve been the victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and please report it to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. Customers can report suspicious activity to HMRC at phishing@hmrc.gov.uk and texts to 60599. They can also report phone scams online on GOV.UK. Tweet --

