Freelancers' Shop...

Freelancer confidence in the economy fell sharply ahead of the second lockdown, according to r the latest freelancer Confidence Index by freelancer marketplace PeoplePerHour and self-employed group, IPSE.
Earnings
The average quarterly earnings of freelancers (defined in the research as highly skilled self-employed people in Standard Occupational Codes 1-3) stand at £17,305 24 per cent lower than at the end of 2019.
Earnings have fallen so drastically not because of a significant decrease in day rates, but because of a very large increase in the number of weeks each quarter they are not working. This reached a record 5.5 out of 13 weeks last quarter and remains close to this at five weeks this quarter. IPSE has warned that freelancers flagging working hours and earnings may represent a 'worrying new norm' for the sector.
Confidence
Freelancers confidence in their businesses, too, seems to be held down at a consistent low. In the first quarter of 2020, freelancers business confidence for the next three months dropped to the record low of -62.6, then rose back to -20.4. This quarter, their confidence remains at the second lowest on record at -22.2.
Confidence in the economy has characteristically shifted more drastically than business confidence. Freelancers three month confidence in the economy dropped to the all-time low of -86.6 in Q1 this year, then rose back to -37.5 last quarter. In Q3, when the second lockdown was looming, freelancers three month confidence in the economy dropped once more, to -48.4.
Chloé Jepps, from IPSE said: Freelancers quarterly earnings and working hours have levelled out at the second lowest on record and there are indications this could be a worrying new norm during the pandemic.
This drop in earnings and work among highly skilled freelancers is indicative of similar problems right across the self-employed sector and, combined with the major gaps in support, this is leading to financial calamity for many.
A large number of freelancers have had to close their businesses and, already this year, we have seen total self-employed numbers fall back to below 2015 levels, wiping out the growth of the last five years.
The worrying financial news and decline in numbers in the self-employed sector should ring alarm bells for government. It must urgently step in with better-targeted support, so that flagging earnings and work hours do not have to lead to people closing their businesses and leaving self-employment for good.
Difficult
Xenios Thrasyvoulou, founder and CEO of PeoplePerHour said: 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Unfortunately, it seems to have been particularly tough for self-employed people including freelancers.
As the second lockdown hits, we dont expect to see these numbers rise in Q4, but we hope that Q1 in 2021 can provide a more positive outlook. The expectation is that freelancers with digital skills will once again fare better than those that are required to be on-site with clients.
"Its clear that the government support has not done enough so far, and we urgently request the government to examine these figures and put together a new support package that better suits self-employed workers needs.
