Freelancers' Shop...

While 10.7 million taxpayers filed their return by January 31, more than 1.5 million taxpayers missed this deadline and are still to file their tax return. They are accruing interest on any unpaid tax liabilities but still have time to file and pay without incurring penalty charges. Advertisement HMRC has delayed late filing and late payment penalties this year for Self Assessment taxpayers to help anyone who may be struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone who is worried about paying their tax can set up a payment plan online or contact HMRC for more help and support on 0300 200 3822. Tweet

