Freelancers' Shop...

   25th Feb 2021
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Cogent

Will IR35 be mentioned in the 2021 Budget? Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 11:00 25/02/21 (News on IR35)
There seems little hope of any further delays to the introduction of the new regulations on IR35 in April 2021.
The controversial rules were scheduled to be brought in in 2020, but the Government opted to postpone them for a year due to the Covid pandemic.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveiled this year's Spring Budget on March 3, 2021, but it predicted that there will be no changes to his plans to introduce the new rules.

Matt Fryer, from contractor legal specialists Brookson, said: It is unlikely that IR35 will be mentioned in Chancellor Sunaks forthcoming Budget. Following a years delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and extensive scrutiny in parliament, the legislation was finalised over the summer and Government is now keen to press on with these changes to the off-payroll working rules and avoid further debate.

I would expect the Budget to focus on stimulating short to medium term growth in the economy but this will need to be balanced with a package of future tax raising measures (such as a potential increase in the rate of corporation tax). Perhaps a more important date for the diary regarding future tax reform is March 23(dubbed tax day) when the Government will unveil plans for longer term tax policy changes.

Prior to the April 6 IR35 deadline, businesses have already been provided with a great deal of information to help them manage their new responsibilities to determine and enforce the tax status of contractors.

"While offering support to ensure compliance, HMRC will now be actively seeking to recoup the £1.2 billion of tax revenue estimated to be generated in the first year. We would strongly advise businesses not to take short-term compliance risks which could result in tax liability being recovered later in the year. There is still time to get this right.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.


--
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021

