Freelancers' Shop...

As Chancellor Rishi Sunak pointed out, the Budget 12 months ago was dealing with the first stages of the pandemic and few feared we would still be in a global crisis a year later. There was still disappointment in the contracting sector that more had not been done to help freelancers and owner/directors who, many have thought, have been the forgotten section of British business during the pandemic. Others were pleased with the on-going support for some in self-employment and thay it had been opened up to some of the more recent self-employed. However, there was also disappointment that there was no mention to delaying further the introduction of the new off-payroll (IR35) rules for the private sector, which effectively gives confirmation that they will be introduced in April 2021. Further Budget news

