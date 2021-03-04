Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Cogent

Budget 1: No news isn't good news for freelancers Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 10:44 04/03/21 (Political News)
The economic survival during the Covid pandemic and the recovery after it, dominated the Chancellor's Budget.
As Chancellor Rishi Sunak pointed out, the Budget 12 months ago was dealing with the first stages of the pandemic and few feared we would still be in a global crisis a year later.

Mr Sunak reconfirmed his pledge of 'doing whatever it takes' to help businesses and people's livlihoods - but it was couched with warnings that tax hikes lay ahead.

There was still disappointment in the contracting sector that more had not been done to help freelancers and owner/directors who, many have thought, have been the forgotten section of British business during the pandemic.

Others were pleased with the on-going support for some in self-employment and thay it had been opened up to some of the more recent self-employed.

However, there was also disappointment that there was no mention to delaying further the introduction of the new off-payroll (IR35) rules for the private sector, which effectively gives confirmation that they will be introduced in April 2021.

Further Budget news
Reactions from experts in the freelancing sector and further details of relevant announcements are summarised in Shout99's Political Section


Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021

