Freelancers' Shop...

Support for the self-employed also to be extended until September

600,000 more self-employed people will be eligible for help as access to grants is widened to encompass the newly self-employed



Furlough to be extended until the end of September



Government to continue paying 80 per cent of employees' wages for hours they cannot work



Employers to be asked to contribute 10 per cent in July and 20 per cent in August and September



£20 weekly uplift in Universal Credit worth £1,000 a year to be extended for another six months



Working Tax Credit claimants will get £500 one-off payment



Minimum wage to increase to £8.91 an hour from April Taxation

No changes to rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT



Tax-free personal allowance to be frozen at £12,570 from April 2021 levels to 2026



Higher rate income tax threshold to be frozen at £50,270 from April 2021 levels to 2026



Corporation tax on company profits above £250,000 to rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent in April 2023



Rate to be kept at 19 per cent for about 1.5 million smaller companies with profits of less than £50,000



Stamp duty holiday on house purchases in England and Northern Ireland extended to 30 June



No tax charged on sales of less than £500,000



Inheritance tax thresholds, pensions life time allowances and annual capital gains tax exemptions to be frozen at 2020-2021 levels until 2025-26 Other issues

New visa scheme to help start-ups and rapidly growing tech firms source talent from overseas



£1 billion fund to promote regeneration in a further 45 English towns, including Middlesbrough, Preston, Swindon, Bournemouth, Newark, West Bromwich and Ipswich



First eight sites announced for freeports in England: East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, Humber, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth, Solent, Thames and Teesside Further Budget news

Reactions from experts in the freelancing sector and further details of relevant announcements are summarised in Shout99's Political Section Tweet

