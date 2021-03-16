Freelancers' Shop...

|
It was paused from the beginning of this year so that companies and creditors would not be adversely affected by processing delays at Companies House.
Following a review, this temporary measure was lifted in March 2021 and Companies House has resumed the process to dissolve companies whove applied for voluntary strike off, and those who it believes are no longer carrying on business or in operation.
Companies House advises that it still has limited numbers in the office following government guidance for working safely during the Covid measures.
For more information about how to dissolve or restore a company to the register, see: Companies House documentation.
