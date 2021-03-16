Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Companies House to resume voluntary and compulsory strike off Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 10:38 16/03/21 (News on Business)
Companies House has resumed the strike off process for companies after pausing the procedure for a few months due to the Covid pandemic.
It was paused from the beginning of this year so that companies and creditors would not be adversely affected by processing delays at Companies House.

Following a review, this temporary measure was lifted in March 2021 and Companies House has resumed the process to dissolve companies whove applied for voluntary strike off, and those who it believes are no longer carrying on business or in operation.

Companies House advises that it still has limited numbers in the office following government guidance for working safely during the Covid measures.

For more information about how to dissolve or restore a company to the register, see: Companies House documentation.

--
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021

