Freelancers' Shop...

Advertisement

Companies House advises that it still has limited numbers in the office following government guidance for working safely during the Covid measures.

For more information about how to dissolve or restore a company to the register, see: Companies House documentation.

Tweet

--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021