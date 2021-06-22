Freelancers' Shop...

In what is being seen as a test case, success for the sub postmasters could signal a claim for back pay, holiday pay and employment rights which could run into millions of pounds for the company. Advertisement Seb Maley from contractor tax specialists Qdos said: This is the latest in a long line of gig economy cases where self-employed workers have taken their engager to court over employment rights. The rapid growth of the gig economy along with complex employment status rules means there are likely to be many more on the horizon. If 120 sub-postmasters are successful and receive employment rights from the Post Office it could pave the way for all 8,500 being granted worker status. It might also inspire millions of other gig economy workers to stake their claim for rights. The implications for the Post Office could be severe, reputationally and financially  and so other companies would be wise to take note. Engage self-employed workers when the relationship reflects employment and the company wouldnt just need to cover the cost of employment rights  they would be liable for missing employment taxes too. Tweet --

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021