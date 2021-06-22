Freelancers' Shop...

Advertisement

This spike is expected to continue following reports that Spanish authorities are allowing vaccinated travellers outside of the EU and Schengen Area to travel to the country.

Across the sectors, demand for contract professionals across the pharmaceutical arena continues to dominate international contractor opportunities.

Stefanie Cook from 6CATS International, said: Spain has been an area of contractor demand for some time but weve definitely seen an increased need for contractor management solutions in the destination as travel movements become less restricted.

"While the spread of the Coronavirus continues to be an issue for contractors seeking work internationally, the news that Spain is allowing greater movement for those who are vaccinated is a promising sign.

"However, for professionals travelling for work this does add an extra level of compliance administration that cannot be ignored.

