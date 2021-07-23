Freelancers' Shop...

The self-employed trade body, IPSE, claims that the list will leave many freelancers  even those who are double-vaccinated  being forced to self-isolate and lose income in the coming weeks. The Governments list is based on the critical importance of certain industries, but IPSE claims that it fails to take into account working situations, thus leaving many freelancers who cannot work from home standing to lose significant income. Advertisement Negative test

From August 16, those with two vaccine doses will be able to leave isolation early if they produce a negative test. IPSE is calling for the Government to bring this forward and expand its list of exempt industries to include double-vaccinated people in self-employed dominated industries such as construction, building trades and transport drivers. Derek Cribb from IPSE said: The Governments narrow self-isolation exemptions list yet again leaves freelancers and the self-employed in the lurch. Although it is understandable that the Government has focused on critical industries, it has failed to account for peoples working conditions and the fact that for many self-employed people, being told to isolate can be a financial catastrophe. From plumbers to construction workers, many of the UKs self-employed cannot work from home: isolation can therefore mean up to 10 days of lost earnings and delays to projects. Freelancers have felt the worst of the financial impact of the pandemic  especially the up to one million who were left entirely without support. For many of them, therefore, the fact that the Government has let them fall through the cracks again will be a serious blow. We urge the Government to consider the damage the enormous and growing number of self-isolation orders is doing to many self-employed people. If it cannot bring the test and release system forward, we urge the government to extend the list of exemptions for double vaccinated people to include self-employed-dominated industries such as construction and business trades.

