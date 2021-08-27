Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
27th Aug 2021
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Skill shortage threatens recovery Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 11:51 27/08/21 (News on Business)
Latest Government figures showing a record number of job vacancies in July, are further indication of the need to review the UK's entry programme for h'high-value independent professionals', according to agency body APSCo.
The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reflect trends already recorded by APSCo which showed contract and permanent vacancies were up 53 per cent and 43 per cent year-on-year.

APSCo warned for the pressure on staffing companies as skill shortages remain rife - and called for action to help address the situation.

Ann Swain of APSCo said: "While this growth in hiring is a positive reflection of the road to recovery that the UK appears to be on, the continued dearth of talent is a concerning challenge that could derail growth plans for some businesses.

For staffing companies, theres mounting pressure to source top talent in a competitive market the likes of which many havent experienced before. Added to this demand, there are a number of macroeconomic elements that are impacting the ability to attract the resources needed.

"The existing Brexit immigration policy, for example, requires urgent review and APSCo continues its calls to the Government to provide an entry route into the UK that both allows and encourages high value independent professionals to work in the country on a project-basis. The planned return to in-person Right to Work checks also has the potential to enforce a return to location-based hiring, which will only exacerbate the skills shortage further.

The recruitment profession is facing an uphill battle to support a rise in demand amidst a growing dearth of talent, but we wholeheartedly believe that there are ways to help mitigate at least some of these challenges.

"A regulatory environment that is fit for purpose in todays modern world is a must if the UK is to remain on the positive economic trajectory that were seeing.


Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021

