Freelancers' Shop...

The message comes from APSCo as the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealing that vacancies have surpassed one million for the first time. Tania Bowers from APSCo said: This on-going spike in recruitment activity is in keeping with APSCos latest Recruitment Trends Snapshot report which showed that permanent and contract roles saw marked increases year on year in August, up 47 per cent and 79.5 per cent respectively. Advertisement The increasing dearth of talent that businesses across the country are reporting is a real concern to the recruitment sector. While the Government has pledged to support skills development in the UK on a longer-term basis, there is a need for more immediate action. "At APSCo we are continuing our calls to the Government to provide a visa entry route into the UK that both allows and encourages high value independent professionals to work in the country on a project-basis. And while the delayed return to in person Right to Work checks is a welcome move, a permanent, longer-term solution is needed to create a regulatory environment that is fit for purpose in todays modern world. We expect to see recruitment activity continue on its upward trajectory in the immediate future, however, with the furlough scheme ending this month, it will be interesting to see how this impacts the ONS labour statistics for the remaining quarter of 2021. Tweet --

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021