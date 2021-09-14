Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
   14th Sep 2021
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Cogent

Agency group calls for action to meet skill shortage Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 14:14 14/09/21 (News on Business)
An agency trade body has warned that the skills gap is going to stretch further unless quick action is taken to encourage more independent professionals from outside the UK to relocate here for work.
The message comes from APSCo as the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealing that vacancies have surpassed one million for the first time.

Tania Bowers from APSCo said: This on-going spike in recruitment activity is in keeping with APSCos latest Recruitment Trends Snapshot report which showed that permanent and contract roles saw marked increases year on year in August, up 47 per cent and 79.5 per cent respectively.

"The fact that pay has returned to pre-pandemic levels at last is a positive sign for the economy, however, we are seeing employers simply needing to increase remuneration as staff shortages continue to impact hiring activity.

The increasing dearth of talent that businesses across the country are reporting is a real concern to the recruitment sector. While the Government has pledged to support skills development in the UK on a longer-term basis, there is a need for more immediate action.

"At APSCo we are continuing our calls to the Government to provide a visa entry route into the UK that both allows and encourages high value independent professionals to work in the country on a project-basis. And while the delayed return to in person Right to Work checks is a welcome move, a permanent, longer-term solution is needed to create a regulatory environment that is fit for purpose in todays modern world.

We expect to see recruitment activity continue on its upward trajectory in the immediate future, however, with the furlough scheme ending this month, it will be interesting to see how this impacts the ONS labour statistics for the remaining quarter of 2021.

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021

