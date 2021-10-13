Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Cogent

Amazon face potentially £100m employment status case Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 11:35 13/10/21 (News on IR35)
Multiple self-employed Amazon delivery drivers are seeking employment rights from the digital giant - a case that could potentially cost the digital giant retailer over £100m.
It is a move that resembles the action taken by Uber drivers, who were granted rights by the Supreme Court earlier this year. (See:
Latest Uber development highlights complexity of worker classification - Mar 2021, Shout99)

Law firm, Leigh Day, has started legal action on behalf of two drivers and is calling on others to join a group action, according to reports from the BBC.

If successful, the drivers, who operate via Amazons Delivery Service Partners, could be entitled to minimum wage and holiday pay, among other employment privileges.

Leigh Day has said at least three thousand drivers could be owed more than £100m pounds in compensation.

Gg economy
Seb Maley from employment status expert, Qdos, said: After the landmark Uber ruling, momentum is building and were witnessing more gig economy workers staking a claim for employment rights.

Advertisement
Its yet another case that exposes the confusing nature of employment law, which potentially leaves millions of workers somewhere between self-employment and employment. On the flipside, it can leave businesses engaging these workers unsure of their obligations.

Despite being classed as self-employed, contractual terms often mean gig economy workers have little control over how they provide their services. As a result, their true employment status edges closer to employment rather than self-employment. Well have to wait and see if this is the case here.

The one hundred million pound figure touted might be a drop in the ocean for Amazon, but the same cant be said for other businesses. Its a stark reminder of the financial and reputational damage that engaging workers under the wrong employment status can cause. Needless to say, its crucial that employment status is assessed rigorously from the outset.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.


Susie Hughes

