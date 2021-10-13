Freelancers' Shop...

It is a move that resembles the action taken by Uber drivers, who were granted rights by the Supreme Court earlier this year. (See:

Latest Uber development highlights complexity of worker classification - Mar 2021, Shout99) Law firm, Leigh Day, has started legal action on behalf of two drivers and is calling on others to join a group action, according to reports from the BBC. If successful, the drivers, who operate via Amazons Delivery Service Partners, could be entitled to minimum wage and holiday pay, among other employment privileges. Leigh Day has said at least three thousand drivers could be owed more than £100m pounds in compensation. Gg economy

Seb Maley from employment status expert, Qdos, said: After the landmark Uber ruling, momentum is building and were witnessing more gig economy workers staking a claim for employment rights. Advertisement Despite being classed as self-employed, contractual terms often mean gig economy workers have little control over how they provide their services. As a result, their true employment status edges closer to employment rather than self-employment. Well have to wait and see if this is the case here. The one hundred million pound figure touted might be a drop in the ocean for Amazon, but the same cant be said for other businesses. Its a stark reminder of the financial and reputational damage that engaging workers under the wrong employment status can cause. Needless to say, its crucial that employment status is assessed rigorously from the outset. Further IR35 information

For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section. Tweet

--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2012