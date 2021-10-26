Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Budget 2021: Government risks lost generation of self-employed Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 09:35 26/10/21 (Political News)
Ahead of the Budget (Wednesday, October 27), the Chancellor has been urged to resist introducing further tax changes that offer quick wins for the economy but deal long-term - even permanent - damage to the UKs self-employed workforce.
After breaking a Conservative manifesto pledge in September by announcing the social care levy, which will see National Insurance and dividend taxation increase by 1.25 per cent from April 2022, and along with recent reform to IR35 and a significant corporation tax rise set for 2023, self-employed workers and small business owners are being hit hardest by Governments strategy to repair the economic damage caused by Covid, according to tax specialist for the self-employed, Qdos.

Seb Maley from Qdos said: Millions of self-employed people and small business owners are bearing the brunt of the governments post-pandemic tax strategy. Whether its the social care levy, IR35 reform or the incoming corporation tax increase, a raft of tax reforms are making things even more difficult for those working for themselves.

These short-sighted decisions may also deter people from starting businesses, risking a lost generation of self-employed people who would contribute billions to the economy.

In recent years, the government has seen the Budget as an opportunity to unveil tax changes that hit the self-employed the hardest. This time, things need to be different. The Chancellor must resist the urge to roll-out knee-jerk tax hikes that land potentially devastating blows to the smallest businesses.

This isn't just an economic decision, its also a moral issue. Further tax reform that negatively impacts the self-employed - millions of whom did not receive any support whatsoever throughout the pandemic - is not only counterproductive, but is deeply unjust.

Budget news 2021
For more Budget information and expert analysis on issues relating to freelancers, contractors and small busiesses see Shout99's Political News section.


Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021

