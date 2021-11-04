Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Accept cookies and do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 4th Nov 2021
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

Key factors identifying outside IR35 engagements Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 11:35 04/11/21 (News on IR35)
Six months on from the new Off Payroll Rules there is still confusion over which assignments should fall inside or outside of IR35, with often differing opinions between contractors, recruiters, and clients.
Theresa Mimnagh from recruitment law specialists, Lawspeed, examines what are the key factors for identifying whether an assignment falls outside IR35.

1. Clear scope and outcome  the nature of the work is a key factor. Its hard to argue that a person solely engaged to carry out a specified discrete piece of work is akin to an employee. A specified discrete piece of work means the requirement to achieve a clear outcome or deliverable without diversion to other projects or tasks, and without any guarantee of further work upon completion.

2. Autonomy and flexibility  the worker has the ability to complete the work as they see fit, subject, of course, to reasonable guidelines or agreed specification, as opposed to an employee who is subject to an employers direction. This does not mean that a contractor cannot be subject to some policies and procedures. For example, data protection, health and safety or security. However, these should not go beyond what is normally applicable to external contractors.

3. Financial risk  taking on risks of non-payment, liability for the services, or incurring substantial expenditure are key factors in an outside IR35 arrangement. An employee may face the risk of losing their job but does not usually take a risk in the work that they carry out. An employee would not normally provide their own substantive equipment, meet their own training and registration costs, have their own insurance cover nor submit invoices for payment.

Advertisement
4. Substitution  the existence of a substitution clause in the contract may be the mantra of many reviewers, outside IR35 if included, inside if not. However this is simplistic. Inclusion just to tick a box will not assist and if overly relied upon, which still appears to be prevalent in the industry, is dangerous. For there to be a right of substitution the contractor must have the right to control and appoint the replacement worker which the original contractor must remain responsible for and continue to pay. This will not exist in most cases and most client hirers will not usually agree such an arrangement in practice. Taking this into account a genuine right of substitution will result in the arrangement being outside IR35, but the converse, the simple inclusion of a clause for the sake of it, will not work and indeed may alienate a savvy client.

Contracts are of course most important, and should support the proposition. A strong contract not only can secure the position commercially, but is a great starting point to capture the nature and description of the work. However the actual working arrangements will always hold the most weight, determining whether HMRC is entitled to tax on an employed basis or otherwise.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2021

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert