Freelancers' Shop...

The survey also asks about the experience of recruiters of working with umbrellas, including as regards tax compliance, with the opportunity to submit any other recent information.

The survey can be completed anonymously, although contact details can be added if you wish to participate in further group discussion on the subject.

This survey is a continuation of the Government investigations into the umbrella sector, the resultant data informing the Governments approach to regulation of the sector which is likely to take place later this year.

This consultation closes on February 22, 2022, and is available here:

Call for Evidence: Umbrella company market

