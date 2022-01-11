Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Cogent

Government survey on umbrella companies Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 14:12 11/01/22 (News on Business)
Further to the Governments recent call for evidence on the use of umbrella companies, they have now issued a short survey for completion by recruitment businesses.
The purpose of the survey is to obtain information on the use by recruitment business of umbrella companies, covering numbers, sectors, as well as how a business determines which umbrella to use.

The survey also asks about the experience of recruiters of working with umbrellas, including as regards tax compliance, with the opportunity to submit any other recent information.

The survey can be completed anonymously, although contact details can be added if you wish to participate in further group discussion on the subject.

This survey is a continuation of the Government investigations into the umbrella sector, the resultant data informing the Governments approach to regulation of the sector which is likely to take place later this year.

This consultation closes on February 22, 2022, and is available here:
Call for Evidence: Umbrella company market

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2022

