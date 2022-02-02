Freelancers' Shop...

Advertisement Despite the fall, the report from freelancer and self-employment group, IPSE, found that the sector contributes an estimated figure of £303 billion to the UK economy per year. Moreover, highly skilled freelancers are estimated to provide approximately £147 billion of the £303 billion that solo self-employed workers generate. The annual IPSE Self-Employed Landscape report provides a snapshot of how the past year has impacted the sector. The report found that the fall in solo self-employed workers over the past year has been extremely uneven, with different regions experiencing different levels of decline. While Northern Ireland (-31 per cent) and Scotland (-15 per cent) reported the large decreases in numbers, Wales (30 per cent), the East of England (eight per cent) and the Northeast (four per cent) reported significant increases. Occupations

The report also identified significant changes in occupations and Standard Occupational Categories (SOC). While the majority of SOC groups experienced sizeable decreases over the over past year, SOC1 (managers, directors, and senior officials) felt the biggest decline, with the skill group falling by 30 per cent between 2020 and 2021. Advertisement While self-employed workers remain overwhelmingly male and middle-aged, there were also signs in the report that the workforce is slowly becoming more representative of the overall population. There has been an increase in the number of disabled people (eight per cent) and women (one per cent) within the self-employed workforce over the past year. Moreover, despite a fall of nine per cent in working mothers since 2020, the number is still 40 per cent higher than 2008. Worring

Derek Cribb of IPSE said: It is worrying to see that the number of self-employed workers has fallen for a second year running, especially given the significant contribution the self-employed are known to make in periods of economic recovery. "While historically self-employment has been one of the most dynamic and resilient parts of the economy, it is clear that the pandemic and other issues like IR35 and Brexit have seriously impacted the sector and have sown seeds of doubt and uncertainty throughout the freelancing industry over the past two years. While certain regions, demographic groups and occupations have thankfully defied expectations, the fact remains that these bright spots dont make up for the mass exodus of self-employed workers during the pandemic. The sad truth is that the sector has started 2022 in a highly fragile state and if it is going to recover its pre-pandemic growth after Omicron, then the government needs to intervene and ensure that damaging and confusing legislation like IR35 is properly reviewed and that the conditions are right for recovery. Tweet

--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2022