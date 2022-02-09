Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Accept cookies and do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 9th Feb 2022
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

Governments study into off-payroll reform Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 12:11 09/02/22 (News on IR35)
The Government has published a report commissioned by HMRC into the long-term effects of off-payroll working reform in the public sector.
The document, titled Long-term effects of the Off-Payroll working rules reform for public sector organisations outlines findings based on interviews and surveys with public sector organisations.

The report by IFF Research indicates that there was little disruption or impact - but given the controversy surrounding several aspects of the regulations, some thought this didn't show the whole picture.

Some of the key findings suggest, on average:

  • 23.5 per cent of contractors were classed as inside IR35
  • 11.5 per cent of public sector bodies assessed 100% of all contractors engaged inside IR35
  • 49 per cent did not use any information (whether from HMRC or third parties) to ensure their IR35 compliance
  • 48.5 per cent of public sector bodies said zero per cent of contractors were assessed as inside IR35
  • 72 per cent said there had been no change in the number of off-payroll (outside IR35) contractors engaged between 2017 and 2020.

Pinch of salt

Advertisement
Seb Maley from IR35 insurance specialists, Qdos said: This study suggests the impact of IR35 reform in the public sector was minimal, despite there being plenty of evidence out there to contradict this. It even goes as far to say that nearly half of public sector bodies have not assessed any contractors inside IR35 whatsoever. While a welcoming statistic, Im taking it with a pinch of salt  blanket IR35 determinations were commonplace in the public sector.

Contractors havent been asked to contribute to this research either. In my view, its difficult to get a true sense of public sector reform if you arent going to ask the individuals who have been directly affected by the changes.

Were also told that around half of public sector organisations didnt use any information to ensure their compliance, whether from HMRC or third party specialists. This I can believe. The hundreds of millions in tax liability and penalties issued to government departments for non-compliance shows that the public sector wasnt nearly well prepared enough for IR35 reform.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2022

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert