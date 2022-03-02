Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
Gordon Brown honoured for contribution to tax Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 08:30 02/03/22 (News on Business)
Former Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown has been honoured for 'his outstanding contribution to the field of taxation' by the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT).
Mr Brown has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship of the Institute. This award is a mark of excellence bestowed on the grounds of particular distinction in the field of taxation.

Although Mr Brown may be better remembered by freelancers as the architect of the controversial IR35 tax, the CIOT recalled many of the other measures he introduced and described his as 'one of the great reforming Chancellors'.

CIOT President Peter Rayney said: Gordon Brown is one of the great reforming Chancellors who has shaped the tax and related benefits system like few before or since.

In 10 years as Chancellor he made significant changes which strengthened the competitiveness of the UK as a location for holding companies and many business friendly tax measures.

He introduced business asset taper relief, the forerunner of Entrepreneurs' Relief  which we now call Business Asset Disposal Relief. He introduced working tax credits, the first ISAs and a simplified regime for pension tax relief.

He launched the Disclosure of Tax Avoidance Schemes (DOTAS) regime which was a game changer to tackling marketed tax avoidance. And he negotiated changes to the EU Savings Directive to focus it around transparency and exchange of information, rather than withholding taxes. This approach has been the blueprint for subsequent international agreements to combat tax evasion.

In recognition of all of these achievements, and many others, Gordon Brown is a deserving recipient of a CIOT Honorary Fellowship.

Gordon Brown is the 35th recipient of a CIOT honorary fellowship. Other former ministers to have received the honour include:
Rt Hon Lord Mackay Of Clashfern (former Lord Chancellor) 1981; Rt Hon Lord Howe of Aberavon (former Chancellor) 2000; Rt Hon Lord Lawson of Blaby (former Chancellor) 2006; Rt Hon Lord Healey (former Chancellor) 2009; Rt Hon Kenneth Clarke (former Chancellor) 2015; Rt Hon David Gauke (former Financial Secretary and Chief Secretary) 2020.

--
