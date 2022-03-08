Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Accept cookies and do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 8th Mar 2022
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

Umbrella workers hit hard with NIC increase Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 18:58 08/03/22 (News on Business)
The proposed increase in National Insurance Contributions (NICs) for umbrella workers is almost double that for 'regular' workers, according to the membership body for the supply chain, the Freelancer and Contractors Services Association (FSCA).
It is widely known that the Chancellor has imposed an increase in both employers and employees National Insurance Contributions (NICs) to take effect from April 6, 2022. The increase being imposed is 1.25 percentage points meaning the actual rise is about nine per cent for employers and 10 per cent for employees.

Advertisement
For some time, most freelancers working for end clients through an umbrella company have been driven by the off-payroll working rules so that their take-home pay reflects both employees NICs (eeNICs) and employers NICs (erNICs) contributions.

The FCSA says that the increase in NICs, which is to become the Health and Social Care Levy next year, will result in many umbrella workers losing almost 2.5 per cent of their current take-home pay rather than the 1.25 per cent of regular employees. This is at the time of spiralling inflation and massive rises in gas and electricity bills.

The FSCA called on recruitment agents and their end-clients to step up to the plate and increase assignments fees to cover the cost to the worker.

FCSA represents many of the UKs umbrella companies and FCSA Members have a total of c118,000 freelancers on their books, all of whom will be affected by the rise in NICs.

Taking an example of someone who earns £50,000 a year:
From April 2022, the umbrella worker, like all other employees, will pay an extra £505.40 in employees NICs, but their take-home pay will also suffer further because of the extra £514.50 of employers NICs.

A spokesman for the FSCA said: "This is clearly unfair, and we are asking FCSA members to work with their supply chain, the employment agencies and end-users, to ensure that the end-users increase assignment rates to account for this rise so that the extra burden caused by the NICs increase does not fall on the worker.

"FCSA are also urging the Chancellor to cancel these increases in NICs altogether or, failing that, to introduce an amendment requiring the end-users to increase the assignment rates paid to their freelancers to account for the rise in employer NICs."


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2022

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert