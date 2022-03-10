Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Accept cookies and do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 10th Mar 2022
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

Step-change needed to support Britains youngest business owners Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 18:51 10/03/22 (News on Business)
New research has highlighted gaps in support for thousands of entrepreneurial 16 to 18-year-old school leavers.
More than 45,000 school leavers aged between 16 and 18 years started their own businesses in the last three years, yet, it is claimed that current legislation prevents thousands of them from reaching their full potential.

New research from online small business community, UKBF (UK Business Forums) has shown that 45,797 young people aged between 16 and 18 either registered as self-employed or formed their own limited companies between 2018 and 2020.

Advertisement
Despite UKBFs encouraging research figures about young entrepreneurship, the teaching of important practical skills for starting and running a business is still not a core element of current careers education in UK schools. Many of these young people register as self-employed because post-16 academic education is not the right path for them and adequate work-based learning opportunities are not available.

Molly, owner of Molly-Ann Equestrian, started her own business at 16 years old after being told she was over-qualified for an apprenticeship and too young to start full-time employment.

Molly said: I was home educated and could sit my GCSEs and equine exams before I was 16. This meant registering as self-employed was my only option. I was told I was overqualified for an equine apprenticeship but, because of my age, I couldnt get a full-time job either. There were no other options available to me for two years until I turned 18. Whilst it was the best decision I made, at the time it was hard knowing where to go for help because theres so little information available for people like me who are stuck in between full-time education and the rest of their careers.

Education system
Young people in England can only leave school at the age of 16 if they are continuing in full or part-time education, or work-based learning, however, academic learning is not always the right route for everyone.

Richard Osborne from UKBF said: Our research has shown that every year, over 10,000 young people under the age of 18 choose to start their own business, however, the current education system does to appropriately equip them with the necessary skills for business success.

Supporting entrepreneurship is a glaring omission in our education system and, whilst the small business sector is often referred to as the backbone of the UK economy, a step-change is needed to ensure our future business leaders are appropriately supported and their entrepreneurial talents are nurtured from a young age.

There is no reason why nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset can not happen symbiotically with developing academic excellence. Yet, today, young people seemingly must choose one path or the other and that must change.

In my experience as an entrepreneur and education mentor and adviser, I see that many of the positive skills and attributes needed to be a successful business owner, such as risk-taking, overcoming failure, and questioning the status quo, are frequently seen as negative traits in the classroom. This needs to change for the future of British business.


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2022

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert