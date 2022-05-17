Freelancers' Shop...

The Prime Minister has asked Matt Warman MP to lead a review into how the Government can best support a thriving future UK labour market. Advertisement We are delighted the Government has launched this review and we look forward to contributing to the reports findings. "Technological changes such as automation and virtual working, as well as a shift in attitudes to work which has been compounded by the pandemic, mean that traditional 9-to-5 employment is likely to become less common. It is essential that policymakers understand these changes, so that they can design public policy around how people increasingly want to shape their working lives. We also hope that this new review builds on the work done by Matthew Taylor in 2017. The Government remains committed to carrying out several of Taylors recommendations, not least of which is clarifying employment status rules which continue to cause a great deal of confusion and disruption for workers and hirers alike. Freelancers and the self-employed have always played a key role in lifting the UK out of economic downturns and can play an even bigger role in the labour market of tomorrow. If harnessed effectively, the dynamism and flexibility which is inherent in freelancing can drive economic growth, not just for the individuals who choose this way of working, but for the country as a whole. Fit for the future

As part of the review, Mr Warman will look at how the Government could best shape our labour market so it is fit for the future, including short and medium-term barriers and the challenges that the labour market might face, such as the role of automation. He is also expected to explore the role of local labour markets in facilitating access to good jobs as we level up across the country, as well as where skills development is most needed to drive future economic growth. Advertisement "The nature of work is changing at a rapid pace and Britain is uniquely positioned to seize new opportunities. "Businesses big and small have evolved how they work hugely in the last two years, and employees today need different skills and protections to thrive. Getting that balance right will provide tangible economic and social benefits to both companies and working people." Mr Warman will work with experts on labour market policy, including across Government, Parliamentarians, academia and think tanks, to develop this year a detailed assessment on key issues facing the labour market and provide a set of recommendations for Government to consider. Tweet

--

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.

-

Susie Hughes © Shout99 2022