Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Accept cookies and do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 14th Jun 2022
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

ONS labour response: Why Government intervention is needed now Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 12:49 14/06/22 (News on Business)
The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that vacancies reached new highs of 1,300,000 between March and May 2022 while the unemployment rate continued to fall, which has led to agency group APSCo has warning that the UKs economic stability is at risk unless swift action is taken.
Advertisement
Its the second time in a week, that APSCo has expressed its concerns about the need for Government action as the shortage of people to economic and employment fill the need becomes critical. (See: Agency group outlines changes needed to ease the talent crisis:Shout99, June 2022)

Tania Bowers from APSCo said: "The rise in job numbers and decline in available talent has been a topic of conversation with limited action for far too long. There can be no doubt that there simply arent enough people to fill the skills gaps in the country and economic forecasts are already beginning to be hit as a result of this. Despite the Governments commitment to Levelling Up the UKs skills, action has been limited  even the much-awaited Employment Bill has seemingly been shelved for now.

The skills agenda has fallen down the priority list for the Government but this needs to be rectified with some urgency. It may not be a simple problem to address but theres a lot that can be implemented to alleviate some of the pressure on the labour market at this critical time.

"Ensuring global trade discussions maximise the opportunity to agree appropriate services trade deals to allow the UK to efficiently access international labour markets is one such issue that, as of yet, hasnt been adequately resolved. Agreeing standards as part of the Data Reform Bill to build frictionless, cyber-secure transfer of data between countries will also speed up global hiring processes that are currently hindering our access to global resources.

The demand for talent is showing no sign of slowing. Indeed, APSCos own Recruitment Trends research report showed an uptick in vacancies in May. The data, provided by the global leader in software for the staffing industry, Bullhorn, revealed that contractor jobs spiked 34 per cent between May 2021 and May 2022, while permanent roles increased 25 per cent year-on-year. Month-on-month comparisons also showed an uptick in job numbers between April and May 2022, up 16 per cent for permanent and 19 per cent for contract roles. The UKs post-Brexit, Covid recovery will continue to be in jeopardy if these numbers continue on this trajectory unless change happens swiftly.


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2022

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert