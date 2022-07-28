Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Accept cookies and do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 28th Jul 2022
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

Employer confidence falls and labour shortage continues Recently Published
by The Editor at 10:48 28/07/22 (News on Business)
Employers confidence in both the UK economic outlook and their own ability to invest in their business dropped quickly in the second quarter of 2022, with inflation and labour shortages causing widespread concern, according to new data from agency group, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).
In April-June 2022, employer confidence in making hiring and investment decisions for their own business hit net: -13. This is the same level as April-June 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, business confidence in the economy fell by 40 percentage points from January-March 2022 to net: -50.

Despite this, labour shortages mean that many firms are still trying to hire new staff. The hiring outlook stayed positive, although it slowed slightly from the first quarter of this year. In the short term, hiring intentions for permanent staff decreased by 5 percentage points to net: +23, while demand for temporary workers fell by 4 points to net: +12.

Advertisement
Neil Carberry from the REC, said: This new report clearly shows the effect of rising inflation and labour shortages on businesses across the country. The economy has slowed significantly from the post-lockdown bounce and the next few months look much tougher. While firms are still looking to bring on new staff, this is really a reflection of how difficult businesses have found it to hire so far this year. All of this only emphasises the importance of companies working with professional recruiters on their plans  and for Government to take action so we arent choking off the growth we need.

Part of the solution will be more inclusive recruitment processes, so its encouraging to see a fifth of companies pushing in that direction. But it also means investing in training and developing staff, and ensuring working conditions and benefits are competitive enough to help attract and retain talented people.

Statistics
Other stats from the latest JobsOutlook include:

  • In the medium term (the next 4-12 months), hiring intentions for permanent staff and temporary agency workers both declined by 2 percentage points from the previous quarter, to net: +25 and net: +13, respectively.
  • In April and June, when asked about four recruitment policies designed to improve equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI), almost one in five employers (18 per cent) had not implemented any of them as part of their hiring process. Encouragingly, 18 per cent were planning on introducing at least one of these policies in the future.

Another recent report from the REC found that if labour shortages continue, a spike in demand in the economy could cost the UK up to £39 billion of lost growth every year, equivalent to almost the entire defence budget. This would also lower wage growth and reduce tax income, as well as causing lower profits.

If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is simple and easy to do online - see 'Join Shout99'.
--
The Editor

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert