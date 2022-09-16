Freelancers' Shop...

Advertisement Earlier this summer CIOT  along with the Association of Taxation Technicians, Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW) and ICAS (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland)  wrote to HMRC warning that erratic service levels were impacting the finances and cash flow of businesses and individuals and hampering HMRCs ability to adequately support taxpayers and businesses. On specifics Susan Ball's message to the Government was:

Improving HMRCs service levels

"The delays that advisers and taxpayers currently face are not acceptable. Our members tell us every day of the delays they face getting answers and action from HMRC  and the impact this is having on businesses and individuals. My message to the Prime Minister, to the Financial Secretary, and to any future Financial Secretary who might be appointed is this:

Invest in HMRC to improve service levels.



Commit to faster processing of claims and queries to help taxpayers at this perilous time.



Dont cut staff numbers anticipating savings from digitalisation unless and until those savings are released. In respect of digitalisation and the roll-out of Making Tax Digital

The Government should review the Making Tax Digital programme so it really does deliver better service to taxpayers, not simply more burdens. While we support digitalisation the current timetable for MTD for income tax is unrealistic. Taxpayer obligations are not yet clear, approved software is limited (and) the pilot is not yet up to speed. The Government should revisit and consider whether a more gradual, phased approach to MTD will ultimately deliver better results. Simplify the tax system

A simple tax system, with clear rules and easy to navigate guidance, would lead to fewer mistakes by both taxpayers and the authorities. The new Government should launch a more ambitious simplification programme and resist the temptation to make major structural changes to the tax system until this is done. Tweet

