Freelancers' Shop...

While definitive proposals around immigration targets are yet to be unveiled, the Prime Minister has previously been vocal on the need to attract highly-skilled immigrants into the UK and is reportedly keen to explore a new visa to support this. Tania Bowers from APSCo said: The UKs education system has been outdated for some time and we welcome the news that Rishi Sunak plans to focus on revamping education and training. "While longer-term skills development through access to T-Levels and apprenticeships will be beneficial to some degree, much more can be done. "The world of work is flexible and our skills development needs to be agile to suit the new way of working. With contract professionals and the self-employed continuing to play a key role in keeping the UK running, there is a need to adapt training programmes to be accessible to this demographic. While theres yet to be any formal confirmation on the new Prime Ministers immigration and skills plans, his comments during his time as Chancellor suggest he recognises the need to make the UK more attractive to highly skilled professionals and entrepreneurs. "If the country is to become the economic powerhouse we know it can be, Britain needs to become globally attractive to top talent. We need visa pathways for skilled independent contractors, with expertise in skills shortage occupations, as well as short-term flexible business visas for service providers. We will continue to work with authorities to ensure the voice of the recruitment sector  which has a crucial role to play in informing truly strategic skills plans  is heard across the Government as policies are defined.

