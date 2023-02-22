Freelancers' Shop...

The findings suggest that whilst the solo self-employed population remained stable at 4.1 million in 2022, the sectors economic contribution plunged by an estimated £25bn to a total of £278bn  an 8 per cent contraction compared to 2021. The figures come as IPSE launches the latest edition of its Self-Employed Landscape report, which tracks both the Office for National Statistics' Labour Force Survey and the Government's own business population and turnover estimates, to estimate the economic contribution of the solo self-employed. The report provides a yearly snapshot of the sector and reviews the size, make-up, and overall contribution of the those who work for themselves. Positive news

Despite the fall in the sectors economic contribution, the 2022 Self-Employed Landscape report yielded positive news for groups underrepresented in the workforce. The self-employed disabled population continued its trend of year-on-year growth since 2013, increasing by 42 per cent during this time, whilst the number of working mothers in self-employment has increased by 55 per cent since 2008  the latter now accounting for 13 per cent of the solo self-employed workforce. Advertisement Andy Chamberlain from IPSE said: Whilst the self-employed population has been resilient at best  and stagnant at worst  it is very concerning that the sectors economic contribution has fallen by £25bn, pointing to a less rewarding operating environment for solo business owners. This research should act as a wake-up call to Government. Policies which are detrimental to the sector, such as the IR35 rules and the VAT threshold acting as a cap on activity, should be reviewed. "We know that self-employment is an attractive option for key groups, particularly older workers; if government is serious about growing the economy and tempting them out of economic inactivity, it should be doing all it can to make self-employment an attractive and aspirational option. Tweet

