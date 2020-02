Advertisement New Chancellor Recently Published by Jimbo at 11:16 19/02/20 (Letters from Freelancers) We have a new Chancellor, do we have any sanity? In 2016, Rishi Sunak said in his 2016 CPS report The Free Ports Opportunity: “The only way to fund world-class public services and outstanding infrastructure is to encourage the millions of British businesses that create the wealth of the nation – especially small businesses, family firms and the self-employed.” Will he stand up to his words?

