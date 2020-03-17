Freelancers' Shop...

|
From: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-for-employees-employers-and-businesses)
Small print seems to target only businesses that receive small business rate relief or rural rate relief - not those operating from home who never get anywhere near the business rates system.
My microbusiness (operating from home - so no business rates) does business around Europe. I have non-refundable travel bookings for (now cancelled) meetings in Spain, Sweden, and elsewhere. There is no FCO travel advice against going to these countries so I cannot even claim on my travel insurance.
The £3000 would be a very useful buffer against these expenses.
Is there any information on how, when, and by whom this grant can be claimed and whether indeed it is really new money from Westminster or whether it has to be found from already tight local authority budgets?
--
geolog