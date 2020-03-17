Freelancers' Shop...

Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
The £3000 coronavirus grant to small businesses Recently Published
by geolog at 13:05 17/03/20
Budget announcement:
There will be a £3,000 cash grant to 700,000 of our smallest businesses, delivered by Local Authorities, and worth a total of £2 billion.

So how do we claim this? Can we claim this?

From: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-for-employees-employers-and-businesses)

Small print seems to target only businesses that receive small business rate relief or rural rate relief - not those operating from home who never get anywhere near the business rates system.

My microbusiness (operating from home - so no business rates) does business around Europe. I have non-refundable travel bookings for (now cancelled) meetings in Spain, Sweden, and elsewhere. There is no FCO travel advice against going to these countries so I cannot even claim on my travel insurance.

The £3000 would be a very useful buffer against these expenses.

Is there any information on how, when, and by whom this grant can be claimed  and whether indeed it is really new money from Westminster or whether it has to be found from already tight local authority budgets?
--
geolog

