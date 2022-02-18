Our website uses cookies to store information on your computer. You may delete and block all cookies from this site, but parts of the site will not work as a result. Find out more about how we use cookies.
(Accept cookies and do not show this message again)
Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
Search Shout99 - News matters for freelancers
(Advanced Search)
   Join Shout99  About Shout99   Sitemap   Contact Shout99 18th Feb 2022
Forgot your password?
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
New Users Click Here
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
Front Page
News...
Freelancers' Shop...
Ask an Expert...
Letters
Direct Contracts
Press Links
Question Time
The Clubhouse
Conference Hall...
News from Partners
Accountants

Login
Sitemap

Business Links
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

Freelancers' Shop

Tax investigation cover
and planning

Freelancers Outside IR35

Tax liability cover

Tax investigation - Qdos

Business services

PI insurance - CoH

Accountancy - Brookson

Contract reviews - Qdos

Banking - Cater Allen

Personal Financial Services
from ContractorFinancials

Mortgages

Pensions

ISAs

Income protection

... and more special offers for Shout99 readers in the Freelancers' Shop

Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660
  
Shout99 - Freelancers, FO35, Section 660

News for the
Construction Industry

Hardhatter.com - News for small businesses in the construction industry
Powered by
Powered by Novacaster
Advertisement
Cogent

TV presenter Adrian Chiles, wins IR35 tax battle with HMRC Recently Published
by Susie Hughes at 12:22 18/02/22 (News on IR35)
HMRC claimed the former One Show and Match of the Day 2 presenter was not a freelancer when he worked for BBC, ITV and other parties between 2012 and 2017, arguing he should have paid more tax as an employee as he was 'inside' IR35.
HMRC alleged he owed £1.2 million in income tax and almost £500,000 in National Insurance but a tribunal ruled that there was no suggestion he set out to avoid paying tax.

Advertisement
But due to factors including being in business on his own account and having multiple clients, the tribunal judge decided that Mr Chiles was genuinely self-employed. HMRC can appeal this verdict.

Despite winning the case, Mr Chiles will have to pay his legal fees.

Adrian Chiles is one of a number of high profile television presenters who are being pursued by HMRC, with claims that their contracted work was 'inside IR35'.

Seb Maley from IR35 insurance provider and status specialist, Qdos, said: This has been a long, drawn-out and no doubt stressful experience for Mr Chiles, who has faced the prospect of a £1.7m tax bill for years. To make matters worse, the BBC insisted that he stop working as an employee and start providing his services as a contractor. On the face of it, this looks to be a situation that he had little control over.

While HMRC pursuing high profile individuals for vast sums of tax will always concern other freelancers and contractors, its important to make clear that Mr Chiles working relationship was very different to, say, an IT contractor or freelance marketeer. In our experience, the majority of contractors are able to show they are genuinely self-employed with relative ease.

Businesses impacted by IR35 reform can learn a lot from this case too. First, contractors can be safely engaged outside IR35 and there is no need to ban them in response to IR35 reform. Secondly, forcing individuals to operate under a particular working arrangement purely for the benefit of the company is short-sighted and could come back to haunt them.

Further IR35 information
For more information about all aspects of IR35, including the controversial IR35 reforms see Shout99's News on IR35 section.


--
If you wish to comment on this article, please log in and use the Reply button below. Registering is free and easy - see 'Join Shout99'.
-
Susie Hughes © Shout99 2022

Printer Version

Mail this to a friend

Copyright 1999-2018, Shout99.com | All Rights Reserved
Privacy Notice and Terms of Use
 
Advertisements
advert
advert
advert
advert