According to his article in Daily Telegraph, (19/2/22) Lord David Frost (of Brexit fame) proposes scrapping the new IR35 rules. We need to cherish friends like him. "Our vision is not that everyone should be an employee of some mega corporation, but that everyone should have the chance to be the master of their own destiny. So we want to help people build businesses and make them successful which means the intrusive new IR35 rules need to be scrapped, too." Lord David Frost, Daily Telegraph, 19 Feb 2022. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/02/19/david-frost-three-point-plan-save-boris-conservative-party-country/

